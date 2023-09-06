Texans Place OT Tytus Howard On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are placing OT Tytus Howard on injured reserve.

Howard will miss at least the first four games of the season as he recovers from a broken hand.

The Texans’ offensive tackle underwent surgery last month and was given a 4-6 week timetable of recovery.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option and was set to make $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He recently signed a three-year, $56 million extension with the Texans.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 17 games for the Texans, making 17 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.