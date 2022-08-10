Texans Place RB Darius Anderson On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are placing RB Darius Anderson on the season-ending injured reserve.

This comes after suffering a dislocated knee and other ligament damage in Tuesday’s practice.

Anderson, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2020. He was waived by Dallas coming out of training camp, however.

The Colts signed Anderson to their practice squad and he spent most of the season there. Indianapolis re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season but waived him during camp. He later caught on with the Texans practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2022.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.