Texans Place Three On COVID-19 List Including RB David Johnson

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve placed RB David Johnson, FB Paul Quessenberry, and LB Neville Hewitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson, 29, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans last year as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021 when he restructured his contract earlier this year.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in 12 games for the Texans and rushed for 200 yards on 62 carries with 29 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown.