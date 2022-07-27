Texans Place Three Players On PUP List

The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they’ve placed DL Jordan Jenkins, DB Tristin McCollum, and TE Teagan Quitoriano on the active-physically unable to perform list.
These players can be activated from the list at any time between now and the start of the regular season.
Jenkins, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal.
Jenkins then signed a two-year deal with the Texans last year.
In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
