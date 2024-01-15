Texans Place WR Noah Brown On Injured Reserve

The Houston Texans announced they have placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve for the second time this season.

Because there would be at max only three games left for the Texans this year, this will end Brown’s season. He was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Brown, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 10 games for the Texans and caught 33 passes on 55 targets for 567 yards and two touchdowns.