Texans Place WR Stefon Diggs On Injured Reserve

The Texans announced they have placed WR Stefon Diggs on injured reserve.

He tore his ACL in Week 8 and will miss the rest of the season. With a standard nine to 12-month recovery, that also puts Diggs’ readiness for 2025 into some question as well.

The veteran receiver is in the final year of his contract and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.

