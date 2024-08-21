Texans Placing TE Dalton Keene On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are placing TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve.

This frees up space for the signing of FB Nick Bawden which was reported last night.

Keene, 25, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose in 2022.

Keene has since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos and signed on with the Texans in 2023.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.