Texans Planning To Keep Second-Round OL Aireontae Ersery At Tackle

The Texans grabbed OL Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the draft in an offseason where they have revamped their offensive line group.

Before rookie minicamp begins on Friday, Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said they plan to let Ersery get a chance at tackle, despite their recent history of trying to get the best five linemen on the field regardless of position.

“[We] really liked his tape in college at tackle, he played left tackle, so we’ll start him out at tackle,” Ryans said, via Big Sarge Media.

Ersery, 6-6 and 330 pounds, was a three-year starter at left tackle for Minnesota. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors in 2023 and upgraded to first team in 2024, as well as winning the conference award for offensive lineman of the year.

The Texans used the No. 48 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ersery. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,203,110 contract with a $3,333,172 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Ersery made 38 starts in 40 appearances for Minnesota at left tackle.