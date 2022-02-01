Texans QB Coach Pep Hamilton & Chiefs QB Coach Mike Kafka Among Expected Giants OC Finalists

According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Texans QB coach Pep Hamilton and Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka are among the finalists for the Giants’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

They add Browns WR coach Chad O’Shea is also a finalist.

Hamilton has had a fair amount of buzz this offseason for OC vacancies. Houston has been hoping to keep him but it looks like he’ll have options.

Hamilton, 47, began his coaching career as the QBs coach at Howard back in 1997. He spent five years at Howard and worked his way to offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 2003 as an offensive quality control coach.

Hamilton had stints with the 49ers and Bears before he was hired by Jim Harbaugh as Stanford’s quarterbacks coach for the 2006 season. From there, he spent three years with the Colts as their offensive coordinator before being replaced after the 2015 season.

He was the assistant head coach/QBs coach for the Browns in 2016 and returned to Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2017. From there, Hamilton served as the head coach and general manager for the XFL’s DC Defenders before being hired by the Chargers as a QB coach. He joined the Texans in the same capacity in 2021.

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. Kafka played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, and Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QBs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator in 2020.