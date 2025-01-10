Texans QB Quinn Ewers Intends To Enter 2025 NFL Draft

Texans QB Quinn Ewers tells ESPN that he expects to enter the 2025 NFL draft once the team’s season is over.

Ewers will be one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in this year’s class, as he was once considered a first-round pick, but could now come off the boards in the middle rounds of the draft, depending on how things shake out in the draft process.

Ewers, 21, began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

Ewers opted to return to Texas last year instead of declaring for the draft.

For his career, Ewers has appeared in 36 games and completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 8,845 yards, 66 touchdowns and interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.