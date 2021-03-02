Texans RB David Johnson Agrees To New Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Texans and RB David Johnson have agreed to a new one-year deal that includes $4.25 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The deal has a max value of $6 million, per Fowler. He was previously guaranteed just $2.1 million.

This likely ensures Johnson’s place on the roster in Houston for 2021, as the team was looking to lower his deal.

Johnson was previously owed a $7.95 million base salary for the 2021 season and carried a cap hit of $8.512 million.

Johnson, 29, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans last year as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Texans and rushed for 691 yards on 147 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 314 yards and eight total touchdowns.