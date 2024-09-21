Texans RB Joe Mixon Ruled Out For Week 3

Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans have ruled out RB Joe Mixon for Week 3 against the Vikings due to an ankle injury.

Mixon, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans this offseason for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon has appeared in two games and rushed 39 times for 184 yards and one touchdown. He has also caught six passes for 44 yards.

We will have more news on Mixon as it becomes available.