Texans Re-Sign CB Damon Arnette To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing CB Damon Arnette to the practice squad.

Houston will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that now includes:

DE Solomon Byrd C Eli Cox RB Jawhar Jordan TE Luke Lachey DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (International) DT Junior Tafuna WR Jared Wayne LB Jackson Woodard WR Josh Kelly OL Sidy Sow DB Ajani Carter DB Jalen Mills WR Quintez Cephus DT Marlon Davidson RB Jawhar Jordan DB Alijah Huzzie TE Layne Pryor (Injured) DB K’Von Wallace CB Damon Arnette

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City. He caught on with the Texans in August and re-joined their practice squad after being cut loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Arnette has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded three total tackles.