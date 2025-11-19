Texans Re-Sign CB Damon Arnette To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing CB Damon Arnette to the practice squad. 

Houston will need to make a corresponding move from a practice squad that now includes: 

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City. He caught on with the Texans in August and re-joined their practice squad after being cut loose coming out of the preseason. 

In 2025, Arnette has appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded three total tackles. 

