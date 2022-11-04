Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing DE Demone Harris to their practice squad on Friday.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Jeff Driskel
- DB Jacobi Francis
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- WR Jalen Camp
- OL Jordan Steckler
- S Tristin McCollum
- TE Mason Schreck
- WR Drew Estrada (Injured)
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- DL Derick Roberson
- RB Royce Freeman
- G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- WR Davion Davis
- T KC McDermott
- WR Michael Young
- LB Buddy Johnson
- DE Demone Harris
Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.
From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having brief stints with the Ravens and Chiefs. He joined the Texans last season.
For his career, Harris has appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and Buccaneers and recorded seven total tackles with no sacks.
