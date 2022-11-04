Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing DE Demone Harris to their practice squad on Friday.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

QB Jeff Driskel DB Jacobi Francis WR Johnny Johnson III WR Jalen Camp OL Jordan Steckler S Tristin McCollum TE Mason Schreck WR Drew Estrada (Injured) RB Gerrid Doaks DL Derick Roberson RB Royce Freeman G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms WR Davion Davis T KC McDermott WR Michael Young LB Buddy Johnson DE Demone Harris

Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having brief stints with the Ravens and Chiefs. He joined the Texans last season.

For his career, Harris has appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and Buccaneers and recorded seven total tackles with no sacks.