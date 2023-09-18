Texans Re-Sign DE Derek Rivers To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve signed DE Derek Rivers to their practice squad. 

Derek Rivers

The Texans will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

  1. DT Khalil Davis
  2. T Austin Deculus
  3. DB Jacobi Francis
  4. DE Ali Gaye
  5. DB Brandon Hill (Injured)
  6. WR Johnny Johnson
  7. TE Dalton Keene
  8. C Jimmy Morrissey
  9. DE Adedayo Odeleye (International)
  10. WR Steven Sims
  11. LB Garret Wallow
  12. G Dieter Eiselen
  13. WR Lance McCutcheon
  14. RB Gerrid Doaks
  15. DB DeAndre Houston-Carson
  16. WR Jared Wayne
  17. DT Bruce Hector
  18. DE Derek Rivers

Rivers, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams. 

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster.

Rivers returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp. 

In 2022, Rivers appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply