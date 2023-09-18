Texans Re-Sign DE Derek Rivers To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve signed DE Derek Rivers to their practice squad.

The Texans will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

DT Khalil Davis T Austin Deculus DB Jacobi Francis DE Ali Gaye DB Brandon Hill (Injured) WR Johnny Johnson TE Dalton Keene C Jimmy Morrissey DE Adedayo Odeleye (International) WR Steven Sims LB Garret Wallow G Dieter Eiselen WR Lance McCutcheon RB Gerrid Doaks DB DeAndre Houston-Carson WR Jared Wayne DT Bruce Hector DE Derek Rivers

Rivers, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster.

Rivers returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp.

In 2022, Rivers appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.