Texans Re-Sign ERFA OL Jarrett Kingston

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reported Saturday that the Texans have re-signed exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston for the 2026 season.

Wilson mentions that Kingston will receive a one-year deal worth $1.1 million and includes $1.075 non-guaranteed base salary. Kingston’s deal includes a $575,000 split salary, a $15,000 signing bonus, and a $10,000 workout bonus.

Kingston, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of USC following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived after camp and claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina waived Kingston after camp and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Texans later signed him to their active roster last September.

In 2025, Kingston appeared in two games for the Texans, but did not make a start for them.