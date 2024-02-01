Texans Re-Sign LS Jon Weeks

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Texans have re-signed LS Jon Weeks to a one-year contract worth $1.21 million for the 2024 season.

Weeks, 37, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor back in 2010.

Weeks has spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Texans. He’s returned to Houston on one-year contracts each of the last two seasons.

In 2023, Weeks appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and made one tackle on special teams.