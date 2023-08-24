Texans Re-Sign OL Keaton Sutherland, Place OT Kilian Zierer On IR

The Houston Texans announced they have re-signed OL Keaton Sutherland and placed OT Kilian Zierer on injured reserve.

We have signed free agent Keaton Sutherland and made another roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 24, 2023

Sutherland had just been waived earlier this week by Houston.

Sutherland, 26, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.

Cincinnati signed Sutherland to the active roster for a short stint before waiving him. He was claimed by the Dolphins and finished out the 2019 season in Miami.

The Dolphins waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he returned to Cincinnati’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. He was on and off of their roster before joining the Commanders for the 2022 season.

Washington re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2023 season but waived him earlier this month. He was claimed by the Texans.

For his career, Sutherland has appeared in six games for the Dolphins and Bengals, making two starts at guard with Miami.