Texans Re-Sign RB Dontrell Hilliard To One-Year, $1.25M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans have re-signed RB Dontrell Hilliard to a one-year, $1.25 million extension.

Rapoport adds the deal includes $200,000 guaranteed for Hilliard, who was a pending restricted free agent.

Tendering Hilliard as a RFA would have been a little more expensive, so Houston is able to save some money here and still keep Hilliard in the fold.

Hilliard, 25, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Browns but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Browns eventually promoted Hilliard to their active roster before placing him on injured reserve in December. Cleveland brought him back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal last April before waiving him midseason. He was claimed by the Texans.

In 2020, Hilliard appeared in five games for the Browns and rushed for 48 yards on nine carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with one reception for two yards. He appeared in two games for the Texans and totaled 104 kick return yards.