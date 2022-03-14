Texans Re-Sign TE Antony Auclair

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans have re-signed TE Antony Auclair.

The veteran has primarily made a name for himself more as a blocker to this point in his career.

Auclair, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Laval University back in 2017. He later signed a three-year contract with the Buccaneers and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Buccaneers brought Auclair back on a one-year, $1.25 million contract in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021.

In 2021, Auclair appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught all five of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.