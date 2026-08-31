Texans Re-Signed DE Dominique Robinson Following Procedural Release

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have re-signed DE Dominique Robinson to the roster.

He signed the exact same one-year contract he had before being released in a procedural move yesterday. As a veteran, he didn’t have to pass through waivers.

Robinson, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3,933,152 rookie deal and made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Texans.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in 12 games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.