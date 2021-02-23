Texans Re-Signing CB Cornell Armstrong

The Houston Texans are re-signing CB Cornell Armstrong to a new contract for the 2021 season on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are specifically signing a one-year worth $1.25 million that includes a $100,000 signing bonus.

The Houston Texans are signing my client Cornell Armstrong to a new contract for 2021. 4th year defensive back/special teamer spent the last 2 seasons with them after being drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) February 23, 2021

Armstrong, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster in October.

In 2020, Armstrong was active for 10 games, but did not record a statistic for the Texans.