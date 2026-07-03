AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr., Keylan Rutledge, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. didn’t have the sophomore season many were expecting after a tremendous rookie campaign. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence knows their connection is vital to the offense’s success, and outlined what they’ve done this offseason to get that connection rolling.

“Last year at times we just weren’t on the same page for whatever reason,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “We have taken a huge step in that area. He’s so fast, running by guys all the time. A lot of it was, looking at myself and saying, ‘OK, where can I improve and get better? How can I get him the ball more accurately on time down the field, give him opportunities to go run under the ball and make plays?’

“He’s such a talented player. We just have to find those opportunities more. We talked about it a lot — BT, Liam, all of us. It’s starting to pay off and it’s just the beginning.”

Texans

Texans OL Keylan Rutledge enters his rookie season with some questions about whether he’ll line up at center or guard. Rutledge said he’s been getting reps at center in their offseason program and is feeling “more comfortable” in the role.

“I think definitely as you get more reps, you get more comfortable,” Rutledge said, via Aaron Wilson. “I have done that before, but when you have your hand on the ball more, there’s going to be some growing pains in that, and I’m just working those out every day. Once you learn it, you’re fine.”

Rutledge said he’s been building good chemistry with veteran G Wyatt Teller.

“He’s been huge,” Rutledge said. “He kind of plays the game how I like it because he plays. He’s nasty. He mauls. There’s so much with that kind of swag, that kind of mentality he brings that I love to see. Just how to be a pro. He’s had a really good career, and he’s getting up there in age. You see how he operates, and it’s been great to learn from him.”

As for playing under OL coach Cole Popovich, Rutledge said he’s exactly the type of coach he wanted.

“He’s all ball,” Rutledge said. “He’s kind of what you want in a line coach. You want him to be all ball. Every little thing you do wrong, he wants you to be on it. You want a guy like that to be on you. It’s going to make you a better player in the long run.”

Titans

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is excited to play in HC Robert Saleh‘s defense and believes that he’s in a great scheme.

“It’s kind of my first year playing in an attack defense,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “That’s my game. I like to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage … I love this type of defense, to be able to be on the other side of the line of scrimmage each and every play. It demands you to make plays. I love this philosophy, and think it will help me make a lot more plays in the backfield, and it will help this team for sure.”