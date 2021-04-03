Texans Re-Signing OT Roderick Johnson

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Texans are re-signing OT Roderick Johnson to a one-year deal on Saturday for the 2021 season.

Johnson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. Cleveland actually traded up to get Johnson in the draft before waiving him a year later.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers only to release him coming out of the preseason. Houston declined to tender Johnson a restricted offer last year before re-signing him to a one-year, $1.75 million deal soon after.

In 2020, Johnson was active for 12 games and made three starts for the Texans.