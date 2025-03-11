Texans Re-Signing S M.J. Stewart

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reports the Texans are re-signing S M.J. Stewart.

Stewart, 29, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round out of North Carolina in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract.

The Buccaneers placed Stewart on waivers in 2020 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Browns.

From there, the Texans signed Stewart to a one-year deal for the 2022 season and re-signed him to a two-year, $6 million extension through 2024.

In 2024, Stewart appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.