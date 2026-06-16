AFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Travis Hunter, Keylan Rutledge, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that, despite not being a doctor, he is happy with where Travis Hunter is with his rehab process and noted that he is looking great physically after hitting the weight room since winter.

“I’m extremely pleased with where Travis is at mentally and physically,” Coen said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not a doctor, I don’t know when he is going to be full go but I do know that he runs on this field every morning with the guys and he’s looking damn good. He’s added so much mass on his upper half, he worked so hard in the weight room through the winter and this offseason. There is no question he’s gotten stronger, specifically in the upper half.”

Texans

Texans DE Danielle Hunter has been impressed by the chemistry between the offensive line and QB C.J. Stroud. Fixing that position group was once again a major focus of Houston’s offseason.

“The few days I’ve been here, I’ve noticed a lot from the offensive line and the quarterback play, how they work together in sync,” Hunter said via Aaron Wilson. “It’s definitely better across the offensive line and C.J. just having his pocket awareness, he’s able to step up and make plays. I just got finished talking to C.J., telling him he’s doing a good job of stepping up and having awareness of the edge rushers. He was complimenting us back and how we play together as a string, but definitely across the offensive line and C.J. just making his reads.”

Texans

The Texans selected OL Keylan Rutledge in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said the rookie has done well at both the guard and center roles.

“Keylan has done a great job,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “Keylan’s moved around from guard to center. He’s done a great job with both. Really great communicator as a young player, aggressive, intense, just like the tape you saw at Georgia Tech, so it’s looked great so far. I’m excited to see him as another guy, with all the rookies, I’m just excited to see the guys put the pads on in training camp and truly compete, get the opportunity to play in some preseason games.”

Texans ILB Azeez Al-Shaair said Rutledge is proving to be relentless as a blocker and is showing a good mindset in camp.

“The best offensive linemen I know are like gnats,” Al-Shaair said. “You blow them away, you get off the block, and then by the end of the play, you just feel somebody breathing on you like, ‘Man, get the hell away from me.’ That’s how it’s been for him specifically. There are times when I’m over there thinking about punching him, because he’s just right there, just on you and I love that. I think those are the best players at that position that I’ve played against just won’t stop. The mindset, the attitude, is stuff that is hard to coach. It’s hard to coach somebody to be physical. It’s just either you got it or you don’t.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio praised Rutledge in several facets, like his physicality, playing style, and intelligence.

“The things that stand out about him, toughness, violence, physicality, his playing style, his intelligence,” Caserio said. “Basically, the guy wants to step on your throat on every play, which I would say sort of embodies what our football team is about, the way we play. Intense, violent, physical. We’re going to run the football this year. It was an area that we felt like we wanted to and needed to improve on during the offseason. Hopefully, we’ve done that.”