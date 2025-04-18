Texans Re-Signing TE Irv Smith Jr

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans are re-signing TE Irv Smith Jr to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

Smith, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

Smith was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.

Smith then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year but was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp and caught on with Houston’s practice squad in September. He was on and off the Texans’ practice squad last season.

In 2024, Smith Jr appeared in five games for the Texans and made one start for them, but did not register a catch.