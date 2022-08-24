Texans Release CB Fabian Moreau

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday they have released veteran CB Fabian Moreau.

We've made a roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 24, 2022

Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans back in May.

In 2021, Moreau appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 61 tackles, one fumble recovery, and 11 pass deflections.