Texans Release DE Demone Harris

The Houston Texans announced on Wednesday they have released DE Demone Harris and signed TE Nick Vannett.

We have signed free agent Nick Vannett and made one other roster move. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 2, 2023

Aaron Wilson reports Harris intends to retire.

Harris, 27, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having brief stints with the Ravens and Chiefs. He joined the Texans in 2021 and returned in 2022, spending most of the season on the practice squad.

For his career, Harris has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Texans. He has recorded 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.