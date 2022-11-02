Texans Release Defensive Linemen Demone Harris & Micah Dew-Treadway

The Texans announced Wednesday that they have waived DL Demone Harris and DL Micah Dew-Treadway.

We've made roster moves. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 2, 2022

Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

From there, Harris was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster before having brief stints with the Ravens and Chiefs. He joined the Texans last season.

For his career, Harris has appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and Buccaneers and recorded seven total tackles with no sacks.