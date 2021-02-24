Texans Release DL Eddie Vanderdoes

The Houston Texans officially released DL Eddie Vanderdoes with a non-football injury designation on Thursday.

Vanderdoes opted out of the 2020 season.

Vanderdoes, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. Vanderdoes was in the third year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when he was placed on injured reserve and later released by the Raiders.

Vanderdoes caught on with the Texans practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster a month later.

In 2019, Vanderdoes appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.