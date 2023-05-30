Texans Release DT Taylor Stallworth From IR With Settlement

The Houston Texans officially released DT Taylor Stallworth from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Tuesday.

According to Aaron Wilson, Stallworth is close to recovering from a hamstring injury.

Stallworth, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in May of 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the team as a rookie.

Stallworth made the team again in 2019 but was waived early in December. He signed to New Orleans’ practice squad and was promoted back to the active roster later in the year.

The Saints waived Stallworth during camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season and he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year.

Stallworth later joined the Texans and returned to Houston this past February.

In 2022, Stallworth appeared in six games for the Colts and recorded four tackles. He also appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded four tackles.