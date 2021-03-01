Texans Release QB Josh McCown

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Texans have released veteran QB Josh McCown on Monday.

There has been a lot of buzz about McCown getting into coaching and possibly joining the Texans’ coaching staff under new HC David Culley.

The Texans conducted interviews last month for their head-coaching vacancy and met with McCown.

McCown, 41, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract last August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.