Texans Release WR Noah Brown

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are releasing veteran WR Noah Brown.

Brown, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown returned to Dallas on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year and re-signed on another one-year pact for 2024.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 10 games for the Texans and caught 33 passes for 567 yards receiving and two touchdowns.