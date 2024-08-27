Texans Releasing CB C.J. Henderson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are releasing CB C.J. Henderson as part of their roster cuts.

Henderson, 25, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

However, the Jaguars traded him to the Panthers in September of his second season and Carolina declined his fifth-year option last offseason.

In 2023, Henderson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.