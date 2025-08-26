Texans Releasing FB Jakob Johnson

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Texans are releasing FB Jakob Johnson.

It’s worth noting Johnson is not subject to waivers, so he could return to the team after the cut-down deadline if they had a prior agreement.

Johnson, 30, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2023 but cut him during the season. He returned to their practice squad shortly after and spent the rest of the season back and forth from the active roster.

He caught on with the Giants and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad. Johnson spent the season going back and forth from the practice squad and the active roster and was eventually released for the final time in November.

Johnson signed with the Texans this offseason.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in three games for the Giants.