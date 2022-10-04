Texans Releasing TE Pharaoh Brown

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are releasing veteran TE Pharaoh Brown on Tuesday.

Brown signed a deal worth $3 million guaranteed this offseason but he had fallen behind a few others in the pecking order for Houston at the position.

Brown, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had a brief stint with the Browns before the Texans added him to their practice squad last season.

Brown wound up re-signing with the Texans in 2021 and opted to do so again in 2022 on another one-year deal.

In 2022, Brown has appeared in three games for the Texans and caught seven of 10 targets for 72 yards.