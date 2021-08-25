Texans Releasing WR Taywan Taylor

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are releasing WR Taywan Taylor.

Taylor, 26 was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. After two years with the Titans, Taylor was traded to the Browns for a seventh-round pick.

Taylor spent the 2019 season with the Browns before being released coming out of training camp last year. He later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up.

The Texans signed Taylor to a contract this past March.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in three games, but did not record a catch.