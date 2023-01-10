Texans Request Interview With Giants OC Mike Kafka

According to Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching vacancy.

Kafka has also been requested by the Panthers to interview. He fits a general trend with both teams who are looking at a lot of young coaches with backgrounds on offense.

Here’s the full list of candidates so far for Houston:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022 and helped the team to the playoffs as they ranked 15th in points per game and 18th in yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Texans coaching search as the news is available.