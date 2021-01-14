Texans Request Interview With Rams DC Brandon Staley

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans have requested permission to interview Rams DC Brandon Staley for their head coaching vacancy.

Houston has restarted its coaching search in some ways after hiring new GM Nick Caserio and ditching the work of the search firm it hired to oversee the process.

Caserio now appears to have a strong say in the process and it’s worth mentioning Staley was the defensive coordinator for three seasons at John Carroll University, Caserio’s alma mater.

The full Texans candidate list now includes:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Requested, Declined)

(Requested, Declined) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Requested)

Staley, 38 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2020, the Rams’ defense ranked No. 1 fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.