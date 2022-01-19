Texans Request To Interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell For HC Job

According to Albert Breer, the Texans requested to interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for their head coach vacancy.

Breer notes that O’Connell is also set to interview with the Broncos and Vikings this week.

Here’s where Houston’s head coaching search stands currently:

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranks No. 9 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.