Texans Restructure Deal Of CB Derek Stingley

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are planning to restructure CB Derek Stingley Jr.’s contract.

Per Wilson, $20.38 million of Stingley’s 2026 salary is being converted into a signing bonus, bringing his salary down to $1.215 million, his cap hit to $10.791 million, and adding a 2026 void year.

Stingley will still make the same $22.095 million in cash for the 2026 season.

Stingley, 24, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He finished the third year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $90 million extension before the 2025 season.

In 2025, Stingley appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 15 passes defended, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.