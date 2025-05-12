Texans Restructuring K Ka’imi Fairbairn For $2.78M In Cap Savings

Per TexansCap, the Texans are agreeing to a restructured contract with K Ka’imi Fairbairn for $2.78 million in cap savings.

The Texans are converting $3.475 million of his base salary to a signing bonus and adding three void years for salary cap purposes. Fairbairn is still set to become a free agent in 2027.

Fairbairn, 31, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed. The team later restructured this deal.

He was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he re-signed with Houston on a three-year, $15.9 million deal.

In 2024, Fairbairn appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and converted 36 of 42 field goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with 34 of 36 extra-point tries.