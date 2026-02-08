Texans Retaining DB Coach Dino Vasso

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans will retain DB coach Dino Vasso, who is withdrawing from the remaining defensive coordinator searches he’s been interviewing for.

Rapoport says Vasso will remain in Houston with a new contract extension. He had interviewed with the Titans and Cardinals and would have been in the mix for jobs with the Browns and Raiders as well.

Vasso, 38, began his coaching career as an intern at Temple back in 2011. He was later a grad student at Missouri before he took his first NFL position with the Chiefs in 2013.

From there, the Eagles hired Vasso as their defensive quality control/assistant secondary coach for the 2016 season and he would go on to spend five years in Philadelphia. The Texans hired him as their CBs coach in 2021 and he was later promoted to DBs coach in 2024.