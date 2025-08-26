Texans S Jimmie Ward Placed On Commissioner’s Exempt List

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL placed Texans S Jimmie Ward on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Pelissero adds Ward is not permitted to practice or attend games while on the list. Ward was arrested twice this offseason, first in June on a domestic violence case.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans. He then signed a one-year extension with the team in August a year ago.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.