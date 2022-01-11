Texans Sign 12 Players To Futures Deals

The Houston Texans officially signed 12 players to futures contracts on Tuesday for the 2022 season, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ taxi squad throughout the season and went on to have brief stints with the Ravens and Chiefs before eventually signing on to the Texans’ practice squad last year.