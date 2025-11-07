Texans Sign CB Damon Arnette From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed CB Damon Arnette from their practice squad to the active roster on Friday.

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City. He caught on with the Texans in August and re-joined their practice squad after being cut loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Arnette has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.