Texans Sign DB Darius Phillips, Waive WR Drew Estrada

The Houston Texans officially signed DB Darius Phillips to a contract on Thursday and waived WR Drew Estrada with an injury waiver.

Phillips, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Phillips signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Raiders but was cut by the team coming out of the preseason. He eventually caught one with the Broncos.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded one tackle.