Texans Sign DE Kingsley Jonathan To Futures Deal

Jonathan Comeaux
The Houston Texans announced they signed DE Kingsley Jonathan to a futures deal on Friday. 

Here’s an updated list of Houston’s futures contracts:

  1. G Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
  2. CB Anthony Averett
  3. DE Solomon Byrd 
  4. WR Johnny Johnson III
  5. WR Xavier Johnson
  6. RB Jawhar Jordan
  7. CB Gregory Junior
  8. DT Jayden Peevy
  9. QB Kedon Slovis
  10. RB J.J. Taylor
  11. S Russ Yeast
  12. G Jerome Carvin
  13. WR Kearis Jackson
  14. DE Kingsley Jonathan

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jonathan, 27, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2022. Buffalo waived him coming out of training camp but signed him to the practice squad shortly after. 

The Bills released him again in November 2022 before bringing him back on the practice squad, where he was elevated multiple times throughout the season. They signed him to a futures contract following the 2022 season and waived him again after training camp in 2024 but re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Jonathan appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded five total tackles.

