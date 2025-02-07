Texans Sign DE Kingsley Jonathan To Futures Deal

The Houston Texans announced they signed DE Kingsley Jonathan to a futures deal on Friday.

We have signed Kingsley Jonathan to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/jBEJA1Ziza — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 7, 2025

Here’s an updated list of Houston’s futures contracts:

G Tremayne Anchrum Jr. CB Anthony Averett DE Solomon Byrd WR Johnny Johnson III WR Xavier Johnson RB Jawhar Jordan CB Gregory Junior DT Jayden Peevy QB Kedon Slovis RB J.J. Taylor S Russ Yeast G Jerome Carvin WR Kearis Jackson DE Kingsley Jonathan

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jonathan, 27, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2022. Buffalo waived him coming out of training camp but signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

The Bills released him again in November 2022 before bringing him back on the practice squad, where he was elevated multiple times throughout the season. They signed him to a futures contract following the 2022 season and waived him again after training camp in 2024 but re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2023, Jonathan appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded five total tackles.