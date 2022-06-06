Texans Sign G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

The Houston Texans announced they have signed former Jaguars G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.

He’ll compete for a spot with the team on the offensive line during training camp later this summer.

Wallace-Simms, 24, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Wallace-Simms bounced on and off the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2020 before signing a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was again waived and re-signed to the practice squad once the season began. Jacksonville released him in January.

For his career, Wallace-Simms has appeared in five games with no starts for the Jaguars.